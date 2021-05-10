InclusivACTION Pickle Lake to determine needs in isolated community

Fresh vegetables, access to medical care, or going out for a quick run to a store is not always a possibility in Pickle Lake, Ont.

The small community, population 400, is about 540 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay. The community is at the end of Highway 599, with the former mining town serving as an access point to more northern and remote communities.

Isolation and a small population pose challenges, said Amanda Pickett, the facilitator for InclusivACTION Pickle Lake. The group received a provincial grant, and will determine the needs of the community.

"It's not just seniors that we're focusing on either," Pickett said, "that was the start of it. There's lots of homeless here, addicts, people that are living in the bush, so people that are hungry."

She said there are no formal programs to get seniors a ride to a medical appointment, for groceries or to help pick up mail.

There are also virtually no organized activities for young people, she said, which can lead to some youth getting into trouble.

Volunteers and OPP officers helped distribute some of the fresh vegetables brought into the community by the Regional Food Distribution Association for InclusivACTION Pickle Lake. (Inclusivaction Pickle Lake/Facebook)

Pickett said the first milestone will be to do a needs assessment and see what the community is missing, though she said there are few social programs available now.

"You see a lot of people that may have a hard time going to the grocery store to get their groceries, or they're living on their own. And lots of people are dependent on their families. And some people just don't have families here, don't have people that they can rely on."

Pickett said part of the challenge in Pickle Lake is not just its location, but there are many transient people in the community, who do not put down 'roots'. A number of people who work in the community are rotational, including many people at the airport, and on the nearby Wataynikaneyap Power line.

"I'm not trying to do everything for everybody, but I'm trying to figure out what people need and pair them with the right people to help with that as well."

The first event the group hosted was a free vegetable distribution near the end of April. She said the community was offered a load of vegetables from the Regional Food Distribution Association, originally destined for a soup kitchen, even though starting that concept from the ground up proved to be unrealistic.

"So we took the food and we just decided that everybody's welcome to it. So it was a lot of food. I don't know if they knew we were a town of only 400 people. Everybody got lots and lots and lots. And people have been canning and jarring and making sauces and pickles."

Volunteers with InclusivACTION Pickle Lake held at event at the community garden, where people could learn about planting techniques and growing their own food. (Inclusivaction Pickle Lake/Facebook)

"It was just such a such a nice thing to be able to give that to our community because we've seen it go to all the communities around us and we've never really had a shot at it. I'm not quite sure why we haven't been able to have it in the past. Maybe it was because we didn't have a program like this to accept it. But it was really nice."

Pickett said the fresh food was like "a breath of fresh air" when it showed up, because it ended up being a community event.

"It was so exciting because not much happens in Pickle Lake and especially during a pandemic. Nothing was happening. So when that food came in and the sun was shining, it was like, oh, my God, this is like a farmer's market. Or we like we're like the rest of the world, you know, where we get to do these kinds of things."

Pickett said the group also held an event at the community garden this past weekend, but has one big community event planned for May 29, the annual Pitch-in-Challenge, where community members pick up garbage in Pickle Lake.

She said the event includes a barbecue, which is important, as it allows volunteers, many of whom are homeless, a hot meal for the day. It's also community building, she said, noting the township will purchase a prize for the entire population, if one dump truck of garbage is collected.

"We are such a positive, positive force, but like a positive thing within our community, so that's what excites me the most about doing this."

"It gets to be the group that helps other people."