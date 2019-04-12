Skip to Main Content
Man charged with impaired driving near Pickle Lake
Thunder Bay

Ontario Provincial Police say a man from Mishkeegogamang has been charged with impaired driving after an incident on Friday.

Police say the 41-year-old will appear in court Nov. 16

(Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

Officers of the Pickle Lake detachment learned shortly before 9:30 p.m. of a possible impaired driver travelling on Hwy. 599 between Pickle Lake and Mishkeegogamang First Nation. 

Police located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and commenced an investigation, OPP said in a news release issued Sunday.  

As a result of the investigation, a 41-year-old man was charged with impaired driving. 

He will appear in Mishkeegogamang Provincial Court on Nov. 16. 

 

 

