Man charged with impaired driving near Pickle Lake

Ontario Provincial Police say a man from Mishkeegogamang has been charged with impaired driving after an incident on Friday.

Officers of the Pickle Lake detachment learned shortly before 9:30 p.m. of a possible impaired driver travelling on Hwy. 599 between Pickle Lake and Mishkeegogamang First Nation.

Police located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and commenced an investigation, OPP said in a news release issued Sunday.

As a result of the investigation, a 41-year-old man was charged with impaired driving.

He will appear in Mishkeegogamang Provincial Court on Nov. 16.