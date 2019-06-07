Forest firefighting crews continue to battle blaze near Pickle Lake

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) continues to fight an 833-hectare forest fire burning near the town of Pickle Lake.

The fire, known as Sioux Lookout 8, has been "responding well" to recent rainfall, and sprinklers have been set up to protect buildings and other infrastructure, the ministry said.

The fire broke out on June 6, and is burning along Pickle Lake Road. On Sunday, the township posted on its Facebook page that there was "very little fire activity" due to recent precipitation.

Neither a state of emergency nor an evacuation notice has been issued.

The MNRF said 17 fire crews are working on the fire, and more than 2.5 kilometres of fire guard has been constructed in critical areas.

The township said MNRF water bombers are on standby in Pickle Lake. The school was slated to open Monday, and local phone service was expected to be restored Monday or Tuesday.