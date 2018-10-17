A resident from Mishkeegogamang First Nation has died after ingesting what OPP believe are "illicit opioids made to look like pharmaceutically produced medication."

According to a written release on Wednesday from the Ontario Provincial Police, a second victim from Pickle Lake also became unconscious after ingesting what they thought was Percocet.

On Wednesday, OPP said they've arrested and charged a 59-year-old from Pickle Lake with trafficking in relation to this incident.

The name of the deceased has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

OPP said they are working with the Nishinabe-Aski Police Service as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Pickle Lake OPP or Crime Stoppers.