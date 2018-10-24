One dead after ingesting illicit opioids made to look like Percocet: Pickle Lake OPP

A Mishkeegogamang man is dead after ingesting what police said were illicit opioids made to look like Percocet in Pickle Lake, Ont.

Three people are facing charges after police responded to two separate incidents in which the drugs were ingested in the community on Oct. 14.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Simon Masakeyash.

A Pickle Lake resident also fell unconscious after taking the drugs, Pickle Lake OPP said.

Three people from Mishkeegogamang First Nation — one is 32, the other two are 36 — have been charged with drug trafficking. They've been released from custody, and are due back in court in December.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact Pickle Lake OPP at 1-807-928-2211 or 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).