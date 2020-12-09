Two workers on power line construction project test positive for COVID-19 in Pickle Lake

Two people working on the Wataynikaneyap Power Project in Pickle Lake have tested positive for COVID-19.

The municipality confirmed the two cases in a Wednesday media release, adding the Northwestern Health Unit has been assisting with managing the cases.

The release said both workers were quarantined upon developing symptoms of COVID-19 and were immediately tested. Five close contacts of one case, and four contacts of the other, were identified, immediately quarantined and subsequently tested negative.

All workers in the Loop Camp Bubble are being tested as a proactive measure, with results available within two hours.

Workers who recently completed their rotation have been urged to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days, with all workers completing their rotation on Wednesday to remain in the camp until testing is completed.

All project workers will continue to be screened daily, according to the release.

The quarantined workers will remain isolated for 14 days with meal service delivery, toiletries and linen delivery.

The health unit on Wednesday announced two cases in the Sioux Lookout region, which includes Pickle Lake.