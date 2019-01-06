A 28-year-old northwestern Ontario man faces a pair of charges under the Highway Traffic Act after a highway collision late last month that knocked out power on the north shore.

The man, from Biigtgong Nishnaabeg — also known as Pic River First Nation — was driving on Highway 627 in the First Nation's Heron Bay North area when he failed to negotiate a curve, left the road and hit a hydro pole, Ontario Provincial Police stated in a written release.

He was charged with careless driving and failing to remain at the scene.

The crash reportedly happened on Dec. 28, just before 11 p.m. The collision severed the hydro pole near its base, according to police; officers then closed the highway because several electrical wires were on the road.

That closure lasted about three hours while hydro crews secured the power lines, police said.

Power in the area wasn't restored for about 24 hours.

Police said the man wasn't at the scene when they arrived, but officers found him about a half an hour later. He was reportedly attended to by paramedics for minor injuries and released.

Officers with the OPP and the Anishinabek Police Service attended the scene, police said.