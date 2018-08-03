Meter eaters: Thunder Bay police investigate theft of city parking meters
Thunder Bay police are searching for suspects in the theft of a dozen parking meters.
A dozen meters have gone missing from both the north and south cores
The thefts occurred in the latter part of July, and happened in both the north and south cores.
Few other details are available, but a visit to one of the scenes turned up just a metal post bolted to the sidewalk. Nothing else was left.
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Thunder Bay police, or Crime Stoppers.