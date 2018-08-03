Skip to Main Content
Meter eaters: Thunder Bay police investigate theft of city parking meters

Meter eaters: Thunder Bay police investigate theft of city parking meters

Thunder Bay police are searching for suspects in the theft of a dozen parking meters.

A dozen meters have gone missing from both the north and south cores

CBC News ·
The remains of a City of Thunder Bay parking meter on McKellar Street. Thunder Bay police are investigating the theft of a dozen of the meters from both the north and south cores (CBC News)

Thunder Bay police are searching for suspects in the theft of a dozen parking meters.

The thefts occurred in the latter part of July, and happened in both the north and south cores.

Few other details are available, but a visit to one of the scenes turned up just a metal post bolted to the sidewalk. Nothing else was left.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Thunder Bay police, or Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us