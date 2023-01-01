New pharmacy rules will increase workload, but improve care, says Thunder Bay pharmacist

While a recently-announced expansion of pharmacists' duties in Ontario will mean an increased workload for already-busy pharmacy staff, the changes will be a good thing for patients, a Thunder Bay pharmacist said.

As of Jan. 1, pharmacists in the province are able to conduct assessments, and prescribe medication, for 13 minor ailments:

hay fever (allergic rhinitis);

oral thrush (candidal stomatitis);

pink eye (conjunctivitis; bacterial, allergic and viral);

dermatitis (atopic, eczema, allergic and contact);

menstrual cramps (dysmenorrhea);

acid reflux (gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD));

hemorrhoids;

cold sores (herpes labialis);

impetigo;

insect bites and hives;

tick bites (post-exposure prophylaxis to prevent Lyme disease);

sprains and strains (musculoskeletal); and

urinary tract infections (UTIs).

In its announcement, the province said the changes are aimed at decreasing the strain on Ontario's health care system.

Jon Potvin, a Thunder Bay pharmacist and owner of the Oak Medical pharmacy at the Mountdale clinic, said he's "100 per cent" in favour of the new rules.

"We see it come across our desks all the time, and unfortunately we're just kind of stuck in what we can can do," he said. "I think the wonderful thing about [a] pharmacy is the access to care."

"You have some pharmacies that are open 24/7, and with people's busy working schedules, that [does] make it a little more convenient to be able to treat some of these conditions."

Potvin said each of the 13 ailments are minor and usually short-term, and don't require much monitoring. Still, he said, there are many people without family doctors, and treatment for the ailments can be difficult to get.

Patients would previously be required to go to a walk-in clinic, or the emergency department, for a prescription, so allowing pharmacists to provide that is alleviating pressure on the health care system, Potvin said.

However, the changes will increase pressure on pharmacies, which are already very busy with day-to-day prescriptions, as well as administering flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines.

"It will most likely ... be some sort of appointment-type system, to be able to help manage and to be able to provide proper care in these busy workflow settings."

But Potvin said he believes there is still room to further expand pharmacists' duties in the future.

"I think Ontario started off in a good way by choosing 13 common ailments," he said. "Other provinces already have that expansion where they're able to prescribe many other options, but I think sticking to a confined list makes it easier for pharmacists in Ontario to to be able to say yes you're eligible or no you're not, and then kind of move forward from there."