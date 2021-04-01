Pharmacies in Thunder Bay, Dryden, Fort Frances and Kenora to provide COVID-19 vaccines

Pharmacies in four northwestern Ontario communities are now on the province's list of where doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be available.

The Ontario government announced Thursday that 350 additional pharmacies in the province Ontario will be included in the second phase of its vaccination roll-out program.

The list includes three pharmacies in Thunder Bay, along with one in each of Dryden, Fort Frances and Kenora.

Thunder Bay : Dawson Heights Pharmacy. 109 Regina Avenue

: Dawson Heights Pharmacy. 109 Regina Avenue Thunder Bay : Oak Medical Pharmacy. 620 Arthur Street West

: Oak Medical Pharmacy. 620 Arthur Street West Thunder Bay : Shoppers Drug Mart. 901 Red River Road

: Shoppers Drug Mart. 901 Red River Road Dryden : Shoppers Drug Mart. 25 Duke Street

: Shoppers Drug Mart. 25 Duke Street Fort Frances : Pharmasave Fort Frances. 140 Scott Street

: Pharmasave Fort Frances. 140 Scott Street Kenora: Loblaw Pharmacy. 538 Park Street

The vaccines will be available to people who are at least 55 years old.

"Ontario's capacity to get needles in arms continues to grow by the day," Premier Doug Ford said in a written statement.

"Thanks to the determination and commitment of members of Team Ontario we are ahead of schedule and administering more vaccines than all of the other provinces combined. We are ready to dramatically increase the number of vaccines we can administer once we receive a steady and reliable supply from the federal government," Ford stated.

In March, Bill Mauro, the mayor of Thunder Bay, had questioned why the province hadn't included the city in the earlier stages of its AstraZeneca pilot project.

The province said an initiative to make doses available in primary care settings, such as doctors' offices, will be expanded to all Ontario public health units. It had previously been in place in only six health units.

As of Thursday, more than 31,000 people in the Thunder Bay District Health Unit area had received at least one dose of vaccine, which represents 22 per cent of the population over the age of 16.

About 79 per cent of people over the age of 80 in the health unit area had received at least one dose.