Outgoing Fort William First Nation chief to take new job in energy industry

After three decades in politics, the chief of Fort William First Nation is resigning to work in the energy industry.

Chief Peter Collins will become the inaugural chief executive officer of Chi Mino Ozhitoowin (CMO), effective September 19.

CMO is the new sister company of Gwayakocchigewin Limited Partnership, the company owned by eight First Nations who signed an electricity infrastructure agreement with Hydro One in May.

"In his role as Chief of Fort William First Nation, Peter accomplished many social and economic development initiatives, and was instrumental in organizing First Nations participation on the East- West Tie transmission line," a release from CMO reads.

"Peter is a well-known leader in the region and aims to create a better quality of life, and opportunities for First Nation peoples," the release added.

CMO will oversee the implementation of contracts on the Waasigan Transmission Line Project, which will transport energy from the Thunder Bay to Dryden areas.

Collins will lead an office of 20 workers to hold contractors accountable to the signatory First Nations, which include Fort William, Eagle Lake, Seine River, Nigigoonsiminikaaning, Wabigoon, Lac La Croix, Lac Seul, and the Ojibway Nation of Saugeen.

Collins says that while construction is still years away, he's ambitious about the project's economic development potential.

"It's economic development, creating economic opportunities for our partner communities to create jobs, make sure young people have an opportunity to work in the industry," said Collins.

"Once a contractor has been selected, we'll be holding up their obligations contractors make to our partnering communities. So there's a lot of opportunities ahead of us, there's a lot of work ahead of us, and there are a lot of challenges ahead of us to make sure that when we put pen to paper, that's what's going to happen on the ground," he added.