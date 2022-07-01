Fifth annual persian-eating contest returns to Thunder Bay, Ont., for Canada Day

It was a rubber match three years in the making between a couple of two-time persian eating champions in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Stan Alto and Thomas Currie had split the first four competitions — where contestants have to eat as many of the cinnamon-flavoured, fried pastries with pink berry icing as they could in 10 minutes — and they were back at the Red Lion Smokehouse on Canada Day 2022 for the fifth annual event.

The two champions, alongside six other first-time challengers, had to wait a few years to participate in the event, as it was put on a two-year COVID-related hiatus.

Contestants compete to eat as many persians as they can in just 10 minutes during this annual Canada Day event in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Logan Turner/CBC)

"I don't want overfill, so I just kind of want to pace it out and get the bites in," Alto said in advance of the competition.

Then, 10 persians served on a platter were carried out to each of the contestants, and after a short countdown, everyone dug in.

Currie relied on the same strategy he's been using since the inaugural competition.

"I call it the sandwich cram. I take two persians, I stick them together, frosting sides together, I cram them down with my hands so they take the air out of them and they're easier to swallow," he told CBC News.

Kristian van der Hoerden competes in his first persian-eating competition. He finished about half of the 10 persians he was given, but made sure to pack and bring home the left-overs. (Logan Turner/CBC)

And the strategy appeared to work.

"I started off fast and strong, and I think that was the kicker today."

Currie pulled off the win, finishing almost all 10 of his persians before time expired.

Three-time persian-eating champion Thomas Currie shows off his strategy of making a "persian sandwich." (Logan Turner/CBC)

"I felt great. The bragging rights are awesome, but honestly, at the end of the day, it's just fun. I'd say the same thing if I lost today. And hey, free persians!" Currie said.

When asked how long it may be before he eats his next persian, Currie didn't hesitate.

"I don't need a break. I'll probably eat some later today."