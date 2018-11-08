First Nations police find Fentanyl in oxycodone pills, issue safety warning

Nishnawbe Aski police issued a safety warning on Thursday after officers reportedly seized a quantity of Percocet pills that contained Fentanyl in a remote Northern First Nation.

The First Nations police service said the exterior of the pills were white but when broken down, some were purple and green inside.

Once the pills were analyzed by Health Canada, they were found to contain Fentanyl and Caffeine, police said.

According to Thursday's safety warning, Fentanyl is estimated to be 50 to 100 times more powerful than Morphine. The warning didn't specify where the drugs were seized or when.

Police are asking anyone who comes in contact with any Fentanyl-related substances to contact the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service immediately and carefully follow safety protocols to avoid accidental exposure.