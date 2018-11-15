Skip to Main Content
Peninsula undergoes final polish in Marathon, Ont.
Photos

Peninsula undergoes final polish in Marathon, Ont.

It's a labour of love for volunteers aboard the Peninsula, the vessel now ashore at Jellicoe Cove in Marathon, Ont.

Vessel made its final trip from Thunder Bay to Marathon, Ont. earlier this year

Jeff Walters · CBC News ·
The Peninsula sits at Jellicoe Cove in Marathon, Ont. in September 2018. The vessel was sailed from Thunder Bay to Marathon, 132 nautical miles, earlier in the year. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

It's a labour of love for volunteers aboard the Peninsula, the vessel now ashore at Jellicoe Cove in Marathon, Ont.

The Peninsula, a boat that plied the waters of Lake Superior for Marathon Pulp between the mouth of the Pic River and the mill, towed logs for nearly two decades.

The vessel was originally launched as the Norton for the Canadian Navy during World War II in 1943, but was acquired by Marathon Pulp in 1946. It worked in the Marathon area for more than two decades, until it was sent to Thunder Bay to work as a tugboat.

Stan Johnson, the president of the Marathon and District Historical Society and Museum, the group that spearheaded the effort to bring the Peninsula back, said the effort has been worthwhile.

Now, the big job is to restore and preserve the boat.
      1 of 0

      "The skylights, the stack, everything else is the way it was in 1943. You scrape the paint off, you'll find battleship grey underneath," he said.

      "The grand old lady needs a paint job. We're going to make it almost as original outside as we can."

      Johnson said the vessel was moved to Marathon from Thunder Bay earlier this year under its own power, and is slowly being inched into the shore at Jellicoe Cove.

      The plan is to slide the vessel up the hill into town, where it will be permanently displayed. That work is expected to take place this winter.

      The Peninsula will turn 75 this month, while the Town of Marathon will celebrate its 75th Anniversary in June, 2019. Johnson said the plan is to have the vessel open to the public by that point, to have perhaps the biggest piece of the town's history on display.

      "Just about everybody in town was out," said Johnson, when the Peninsula pulled into the harbour for the last time.

      "It's a North Shore event."

      About the Author

      Jeff Walters

      Reporter/Editor

      Born and raised in Thunder Bay, Jeff is proud to work in his hometown, as well as throughout northwestern Ontario. Away from work, you can find him skiing (on water or snow), curling, out at the lake or flying.

        CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
        Report Typo or Error|

        Related Stories