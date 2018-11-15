It's a labour of love for volunteers aboard the Peninsula, the vessel now ashore at Jellicoe Cove in Marathon, Ont.

The Peninsula, a boat that plied the waters of Lake Superior for Marathon Pulp between the mouth of the Pic River and the mill, towed logs for nearly two decades.

The vessel was originally launched as the Norton for the Canadian Navy during World War II in 1943, but was acquired by Marathon Pulp in 1946. It worked in the Marathon area for more than two decades, until it was sent to Thunder Bay to work as a tugboat.

Stan Johnson, the president of the Marathon and District Historical Society and Museum, the group that spearheaded the effort to bring the Peninsula back, said the effort has been worthwhile.

Now, the big job is to restore and preserve the boat.

"The skylights, the stack, everything else is the way it was in 1943. You scrape the paint off, you'll find battleship grey underneath," he said.

"The grand old lady needs a paint job. We're going to make it almost as original outside as we can."

Johnson said the vessel was moved to Marathon from Thunder Bay earlier this year under its own power, and is slowly being inched into the shore at Jellicoe Cove.

The plan is to slide the vessel up the hill into town, where it will be permanently displayed. That work is expected to take place this winter.

The Peninsula will turn 75 this month, while the Town of Marathon will celebrate its 75th Anniversary in June, 2019. Johnson said the plan is to have the vessel open to the public by that point, to have perhaps the biggest piece of the town's history on display.

"Just about everybody in town was out," said Johnson, when the Peninsula pulled into the harbour for the last time.

"It's a North Shore event."