1st-time candidate Peng You wins most votes in at-large race in Thunder Bay, Ont.

A first-time candidate for Thunder Bay city council has garnered the most votes in the northwestern Ontario city's at-large race during the 2018 municipal election.

Peng You won the race with 20,346 votes, the only candidate running at-large to top 20,000 votes. In total, 26 candidates were vying for the five at-large seats.

The other four at-large seats were won by incumbent at-large councillors Aldo Ruberto and Rebecca Johnson, outgoing McIntyre ward councillor Trevor Giertuga and former Northwood ward councillor Mark Bentz.

Longtime councillor Larry Hebert placed sixth, ending his time on Thunder Bay city council.