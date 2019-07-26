Skip to Main Content
OPP investigate after pedestrian struck by vehicle on Thunder Bay Expressway
Thunder Bay

OPP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Thunder Bay Expressway.

Collision occurred Saturday morning between Balsam Street and Red River Road

OPP are investigating after a transport truck struck a pedestrian who was walking along the Thunder Bay Expressway on Saturday morning. (CBC)

Police said the collision occurred just after 6 a.m. Saturday.

The driver of an eastbound tractor trailer struck a pedestrian who was walking along the highway between Balsam Street and Red River Road.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Thunder Bay police are using a drone to assist with the investigation, OPP said.

No further details have yet been provided.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who many have seen a pedestrian walking in the area earlier Saturday, is asked to contact OPP.

