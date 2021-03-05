Collision that left pedestrian with serious injuries remains under investigation
Thunder Bay police say they’re continuing to investigate a motor vehicle collision that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.
Police said the incident, which involved a pickup truck, happened in a Red River Road parking lot on Thursday afternoon.
The female pedestrian was taken to hospital by paramedics, where she remains with what police described as serious injuries.
On Friday morning, police said the scene was released, but the investigation remains ongoing.