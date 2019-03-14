Man dead after vehicle collides with pedestrian on Thunder Bay road

A man was killed Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle on Oliver Road.

Thunder Bay police said the incident happened on a section of the road between Cambridge Street and Beckwick Road, west of the Thunder Bay Expressway, just before 11:30 p.m., when the man was struck by a white SUV.

Police said the victim was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, where he later died.

His identity has not been publicly released.

The police service's traffic unit is involved in the investigation. Anyone who has dash cam footage along the area of Oliver Road near the time of the incident is asked to contact police.