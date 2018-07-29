Pedestrian crossover in Northwood area provides safe alternative to crossing

A new pedestrian crossover with flashing lights, large signs, and prominent voiceover has been activated at James Street and Vale Avenue in Thunder Bay, Ont.,

The crossover, located across from the Northwood Kinsmen Centre, is fourth one for the city and now makes the popular pedestrian a safer location for those crossing the street.

Rick Harms, the project engineer involved with the design and budgeting of the crosswalk, says this location marks the first crosswalk on a four lane street.

"This is our fourth one that's been implemented and actually the first time we've implemented on a four lane street," said Harms. "The other three were involving just two lane roads."

The new pedestrian crossover is located at James Street North and Vale Avenue. (Kirthana Sasitharan/CBC)

He says there is a need for such crosswalks around the city because they provide an extra step of caution for pedestrians and vehicle traffic

"What we had here was an uncontrolled crossing," Harms said. "Pedestrians would have to watch for gaps in the traffic or take risks crossing between vehicles. But this is a tool...by pushing the button to activate the yellow light, they've indicated they want to cross and vehicles are to stop appropriately."

Pedestrian crossovers good for safety, councillor says

City councillor Shelby Ch'ng says the crossover will provide safety for the bustling neighbourhood. (Kirthana Sasitharan/CBC)

Councillor Shelby Ch'ng says the area was chosen because of it's heavy pedestrian traffic and a need for a safer alternative for the community.

"This is a very popular pedestrian area. We have a number of families that live across the street. So we're looking at a basketball court, playground, skating rinks, soccer field, and the youth move building," said Ch'ng. "A lot of community traffic crosses back and forth to use the public space. There was no real safe access point."

The pedestrian crossover features large signage, a voiceover, and flashing lights to indicate vehicles to stop. (Kirthana Sasitharan/CBC)

Beyond the need for safety, she says introducing pedestrian crosswalks around the city helps to promote walkability.

"I think that the nature of how we use public spaces is changing and our perceptions of what access should look like," said Ch'ng. "Back in the day, it was very car centric and it was about maximizing parking spaces. But now, a lot of people are walking to places. We're trying to promote walkability and healthy lifestyles."

The city says they have prioritized seven crosswalks to be built around the city, with 32 crosswalks to be built in total.