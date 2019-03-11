Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the city's south side Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Simpson Street near Pruden Street just before 10:30 p.m. on March 29.

According to a written release from police on Monday, a blue Chevrolet Impala was heading southbound on Simpson Street south of Pruden Street when it struck a man who was lying on the roadway.

Police said a 27-year-old Thunder Bay man sustained serious injuries and was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre where he remained in serious condition on Monday.

The Thunder Bay Police Traffic Unit reportedly attended the scene and the roadway was closed for several hours while investigators gathered evidence. Police said the driver remained at the scene and spoke with officers.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who witnessed this collision who has not already spoken to police, to contact the traffic unit at 684-1276.