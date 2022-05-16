1 dead after shooting on Thunder Bay's north side

One person is in custody, and two other suspects are believed to still be at large, after a Sunday night shooting that killed one person in Thunder Bay, Ont.

In a Monday morning news release, the Thunder Bay Police Service said the incident happened in the 200 block of Pearl Street on the city's north side.

Police said a 41-year-old man died in hospital after being found with serious injuries.

A 44-year-old Thunder Bay woman has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and breach of recognizance.

Police said two suspects are still outstanding, but a spokesperson said they don't believe there is a threat to public safety.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a slim build and long, dark unkempt hair. He was wearing dark pants, a light-coloured hooded sweatshirt, and a black hat on backwards.

The second suspect is described as a male with a slim build, wearing a light-coloured jacket, grey pants, white toque, and light-coloured face mask.

Police caution that anyone who knows something should call 911 and not approach the suspects.