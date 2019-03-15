4 charged after Thunder Bay drug bust

A joint police forces raid of a Pearl Street apartment in Thunder Bay has led to charges being laid against four people.

Officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and Nishnawbe Aski Police Service conducted a search of an address in the 200 block of Pearl Street in the northwestern Ontario city just before midnight Wednesday.

There were 12 people inside the apartment when officers entered, Thunder Bay police stated in a written release Thursday, adding that three Thunder Bay men and a man from Mississauga were detained during the investigation.

Police seized a small quantity of a substance believed to be crack cocaine, equipment used for drug trafficking and about $12,000 in cash.

The four men, none of whom were residents at the address, were charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking and proceeds of crime over $5,000, police said.

They appeared in court on Thursday and have been remanded into custody with future court dates.