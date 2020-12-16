Pays Plat, Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nations, receive government funding for water treatment

Two First Nation in northwestern are getting funding from both levels of government to improve drinking water in their communities.

The federal government is giving $3.7 million in funding to Pays Plat First Nation and Biigtigong Nishnaabeg, formerly known as the Ojibways of Pic River.

The money will also be used for construction of a new water treatment plant for Biigtigong Nishnaabeg. The province also announced they were contributing $908,443 to the project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan.

Patty Hajdu, the Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Superior North made the announcement today on behalf of Catherine McKenna, the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

"We know that there are infrastructure gaps in particular in Indigenous communities in many areas, but specifically in water and water treatment systems," said Hajdu. "And this is something that I think is fundamentally unequal and not only that, it it is the basis of healthy and safe living in any community. And so this investment in an essential infrastructure like water treatment systems is actually at the ground level, fundamental, a key to building strong communities."

Pays Plat First Nation said it will use the funding to replace outdated control systems at the water treatment plant. Chlorine dosing pumps with automatic switch-over capacity will be installed, the drinking water reservoir valves cleaned and a diesel fire pump motor replaced with an electrical motor.

In addition, new sand filters, low and high lift pumps and distribution system valves will be installed. The upgrades are expected to improve the treatment and quality of drinking water and help prevent system failure.

On Biigtigong Nishnaabeg, the existing water treatment plant will be decommissioned and a new water treatment plant will be built, complete with an infiltration gallery, a low lift station with wet well and low lift pump chamber and a below-grade reservoir.

In addition, a new conventional water treatment system, high lift pumps, fire pumps and a new septic system will be installed.

Besides delivering high-quality water the new treatment plant will ensure better fire protection for community residents.

"This funding is a much needed initial phase in our project that will ensure we have a complete and functional water treatment system right from the source to the tap," said Duncan Michano, the Chief of Biigtigong Nishnaabeg.

Chief David Peter Mushquash of the Pays Plat First Nation added, "I would like to simply say thank you to all the people involved. A blanket thank you so as to not miss anyone."

"The government people that our people talked to and the back and forth and planning and more discussions, that's the way things got done, one less community with the boil water advisories. To our front-line people at the water treatment plant, thank you."