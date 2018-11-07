A Superior Court judge who briefly served as interim dean of the Lakehead University Faculty of Law was found by a conduct review panel to have contravened the Judges Act by taking the post but will not lose his job.

That was the finding by a review panel struck by the Canadian Judicial Council, a body that oversees the conduct of judges in Canada's superior courts.

"It's important to note that the panel recognized that the judge was motivated by real and honest intent to help the faculty at a very difficult time," said Norman Sabourin, the executive director of the Canadian Judicial Council. "So they said it's not a case of improper motives or the judge engaging in bad behaviour, but, nonetheless, it is a breach of the judge's ethical obligations."

Brian Gover is a Toronto-based lawyer representing Justice Patrick Smith. (Martine Laberge/Radio-Canada) "He did engage in misconduct but also decided that, in all circumstances, there need to be no further measures taken."

While Smith "welcomes" the part of the panel's ruling that acknowledged his taking the unpaid role was done with good intentions, his lawyer, Brian Gover, told CBC News, they're still moving ahead with an amended application to the Federal Court of Canada that seeks to "quash the portions of the review panel decision that criticized Justice Smith."

"We think that that is unwarranted and it's the product of an unsatisfactory and unfair process."

When the matter was referred to the council's conduct committee, its vice-chair, Chief Justice Robert Pidgeon, said Smith's decision to take the Lakehead appointment "might be serious enough" to warrant being removed from the bench and had the review panel convened. The panel's job was effectively to decide whether Smith's case should proceed to a public inquiry. That inquiry, if held, could have recommended Smith be removed from his job.

Any final decision, however, would have to have come from Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, who, according to court documents, didn't express concern with Smith taking the post when she was informed of the move. Smith also had the approval of his chief justice.

Norman Sabourin is the executive director of the Canadian Judicial Council. (CBC) Because no public inquiry will be struck, the matter was referred back to Pidgeon "for his consideration of the most appropriate way to resolve this matter," according to the judicial council's report.

Sabourin said that effectively consisted of Pidgeon "expressing his concerns," to Smith.

"For the CJC, that matter is concluded," Sabourin said.

But Gover said their Federal Court filings will continue. "We take the position that the judicial discipline process should never have been invoked here because it was apparent that .... any recommendation that the council would make for, in the worst-case scenario, Justice Smith's removal would go to the Minister of Justice."

"The Minister of Justice here has essentially approved the leave of absence for the purpose of being the dean at the law school."

Smith contravened Judges Act, panel finds

The review panel did find that Smith contravened section 55 of the Judges Act, which states that judges won't "engage in any occupation or business other than his or her judicial duties," and that every judge "shall devote himself or herself exclusively to those judicial duties."

"This is not a case involving bad behaviour or improper motives on the part of Justice Smith," the panel's report stated. "Therefore, the review panel readily decided that Justice Smith's conduct was not serious enough to warrant his removal from his judicial office and that no inquiry committee should be constituted."

Sabourin said that Smith requested — and was subsequently granted — leave from the bench to take on the interim law dean role doesn't absolve him from not engaging in outside duties.

"A judge is always a judge and even if you're on leave, you are bound by the provision of the act that says 'devote yourself to your judicial duties,'" he said.

Gover said it's that portion of the decision that their continued Federal Court application is seeking to quash; he added that the application also seeks to release all the CJC's documentation related to the conduct review.

"It was a completely inappropriate use of the process at the CJC."

Smith resigned from Lakehead after conduct review began

In September, Lakehead University announced that Smith was returning to the bench sooner than expected, saying that his recall wasn't completely unforseen and that, as a judge on leave from his job, Smith was required to return to the bench.

But the report from the Canadian Judicial Council noted that, in fact, when Smith's conduct was referred to the review panel, "Justice Smith took the decision to resign." That decision also was a factor in the panel's final decision not to pursue further discipline, Sabourin said.

"In concluding the matter, the chair of the conduct committee said that he took into consideration that the judge resigned [and] expressed his concerns to the judge about his conduct," he said. "It's clear to me that the panel and the chair of the conduct committee both thought that the resignation was an important factor."

Smith's appointment at the end of May drew a swift rebuke from Indigenous leaders over the judge's ruling history in a dispute between Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and mining company Platinex in 2008. Additionally, after the departure of former dean Angelique EagleWoman, Indigenous leaders called on Lakehead to appoint an Indigenous successor to the role, citing that one of the pillars of the law school's accreditation was a focus on Aboriginal law.

That, plus the potentially litigious circumstances surrounding EagleWoman's departure, meant Smith shouldn't have taken the job, the review panel found.

"Those factors make the situation in which he was in incompatible with the role of a judge," Sabourin said.

Gover added that, given their application to the Federal Court to stop the whole conduct review process was still in progress when the review panel issued its ruling, it's "very disappointing," that the panel didn't stand down until the matter was resolved in court.

He added that the outstanding Federal Court application will likely be heard in early 2019.