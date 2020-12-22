Manslaughter charge against man accused in murder of Tanya Andy withdrawn
Charges against one of the people arrested last year over the murder of Tanya Andy have been withdrawn.
Andy's body was found on bike path in County Fair area in March 2019
Charges against one of the people arrested last year over the murder of Tanya Andy have been withdrawn.
Patrick Menson's charges of manslaughter and breach of probation were withdrawn during a court appearance in Thunder Bay on Tuesday, court documents show.
Menson was one of two people charged over the death of Andy, whose body was found in March 2019 on a bike path in the County Fair area of Thunder Bay, Ont.
During a court appearance in October, Ashley Potson pleaded guilty to a change of manslaughter in Andy's death.
Potson is scheduled to be sentenced on March 26, 2021.