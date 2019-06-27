Thunder Bay hospital tentatively expecting another patient transfer on Friday

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) is tentatively expecting another patient who will be transferred from outside the region to arrive on Friday, the hospital's COVID-19 incident manager said.

However, Dr. Peter Voros, who's also the hospital's executive vice president of in-patient care programs, said a final decision on the transfer won't be made until Friday morning and will depend on the situation in Thunder Bay.

"Each day there is a discussion with the physician in charge at the receiving site," Voros said. "That's Dr. Michael Scott at our site. So he would be meeting with the [Provincial Critical Care Command Table] in the morning, and they would be identifying who the patient is and identifying whether or not we have capacity to take that patient and is the patient suitable for a transfer and able to come."

The province is allowing hospitals to transfer patients who are positive COVID-19 to other areas in an effort to ensure hospitals in hotspots, such as the GTA, aren't overwhelmed as case numbers rise.

"The situation is such that [the command table] monitors closely what's going on in our ICU, and all the other ICUs in the province, in order to distribute the patients, so that everyone can receive the care that they need," Voros said. "And still maintain capacity to care for any growing number of COVID-19 patients, or other patients, that need ICU care throughout the province."

The TBRHSC has so far received one patient transfer from outside the region. Voros said that patient arrived Wednesday from the GTA.

The command table manages all patient transfers, Voros said, but it's difficult to plan too far ahead.

Voros said on Thursday, the TBRHSC was at about 76 per cent capacity.

There were 17 patients in the ICU, and Voros said the TBRHSC is expanding its ICU capacity, under direction from the province, to about 30 patients.

"That's really about bed spaces," Voros said of the expansion. "We certainly have capacity to go above that."