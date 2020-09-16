Northwestern Ontario hiking, canoeing, cycling routes mapped

A new map highlighting 1,100 kilometres of northwestern Ontario hiking, cycling, and canoeing routes is now available.

The Path of the Paddle map focuses on the section of the Great Trail that runs from Fort William Historical Park to Whiteshell Provincial Park in Manitoba.

"This map has been created for the purpose of trip planning and route overview," said Clara Butikofer, board chair of Path of the Paddle, the organization that operates the northwestern Ontario section of the Great Trail. "During this time of the pandemic, when everyone is advised to stay safe and stay close to home, there is no better resource available for planning adventures into the wilderness of Northwestern Ontario."

The map includes symbols for waterfalls, portages, camp sites, and points of interest. It's priced at $12.95 and is available on the Path of the Paddle website, and in two Thunder Bay stores: Chaltrek Work and Play Outdoors, and Wilderness Supply.

The map was created with funding from Destination Northern Ontario.