Thunder Bay mining death inquest can better awareness of dangers, promote change, advocates say

The inquest into the 2014 death of a miner at the Lac Des Iles Mine is set to begin in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Wednesday, and labour advocates say they hope the process brings awareness and change.

Pascal Goulet, 38, was accidentally killed while working 825 metres underground at the mine, located about 100 kilometres north of the city. Because the death occurred in a mine, a coroner's inquest is mandatory.

"It just brings awareness," said Herb Daniher, a staff representative with the United Steelworkers, of one benefit of holding an inquest.

"You could go to work one day and not leave, and, you know, that's pretty shocking."

A Thunder Bay judge found the company guilty in 2016 of failing to ensure that written safety precautions and procedures were established and followed at the mine and levied a $300,000 fine.

Daniher said that safety has improved at the site since Goulet's death.

"Policies and procedures arguably weren't in place to prevent the worker from being in an area where the hazard existed and definitely those things have been addressed," he said. "How they undertake the mining of the ore was significantly changed to prevent the type of circumstances."

At the time of Goulet's death, North American Palladium — the company that owns Lac Des Iles — said the miner was outside the piece of equipment he was operating when he was struck by a piece of ore.

The inquest is scheduled to start Sept. 12, last three days and hear from approximately 10 witnesses. Jurors will be tasked with determining a number of things, including how and where Goulet died and, should they choose, making recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.

Even though Daniher said there have been changes at Lac Des Iles, those potential recommendations can affect more widespread change.

"For example, the recommendations would go to the mining legislative review committee to be instituted across the industry as a whole," he said. "It basically brings things to fruition."

Inquests have brought change, safety group says

Inquests in Ontario do have a track record of bringing about change in the field, said Paul Andre, who is the president and CEO of Workplace Safety North, a health and safety agency with a particular focus on the mining and forestry sectors.

"The inquest and the report that comes from the coroner is responded to by the province and the various parties that it's directed to," he said.

"Most importantly, it's about improvement, it's about, 'What can we do differently to prevent something similar from ever, ever occurring in the future?'"

Andre pointed to the establishment of the mining health, safety and prevention review by the province after a slew of deaths in the sector several years ago.

He also said employers generally take recommendations seriously even though they are not binding, as their creation comes from the death of a worker.

"It is the worst thing that can happen if you have oversight of a workplace," he said.