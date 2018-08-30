Skip to Main Content
Inquest scheduled for 38-year-old man who died at Lac Des Iles Mine in 2014

Inquest scheduled for 38-year-old man who died at Lac Des Iles Mine in 2014

An inquest into the death of a 38-year-old man who was killed while working at the Lac Des Iles Mine in the summer of 2014 was announced on Thursday afternoon.

Pascal Goulet was killed at the mine in July 2014

CBC News ·
An inquest into the death of 38-year-old Pascal Goulet has been scheduled to begin on September 12, 2018 in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

An inquest into the death of a 38-year-old man who was killed while working at the Lac Des Iles Mine in the summer of 2014 was announced on Thursday afternoon.

Pascal Goulet died on July 10, 2014 after he was struck by a piece of ore while he was working about 825 metres below the surface.

According to a written release by the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services on Thursday, the inquest will take place in Thunder Bay on September 12, 2018.

It will examine the circumstances surrounding his death.

The jury could make recommendations aimed at preventing similar incidents from occurring.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us