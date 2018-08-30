Inquest scheduled for 38-year-old man who died at Lac Des Iles Mine in 2014

An inquest into the death of a 38-year-old man who was killed while working at the Lac Des Iles Mine in the summer of 2014 was announced on Thursday afternoon.

Pascal Goulet died on July 10, 2014 after he was struck by a piece of ore while he was working about 825 metres below the surface.

According to a written release by the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services on Thursday, the inquest will take place in Thunder Bay on September 12, 2018.

It will examine the circumstances surrounding his death.

The jury could make recommendations aimed at preventing similar incidents from occurring.