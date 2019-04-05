Partial closures of Highway 61 between Broadway and Neebing Avenues postponed: MTO

Planned partial closures of Highway 61 between Broadway Avenue and Neebing Avenue/Princess Street have been postponed due to weather, the Ministry of Transportation said Monday.

The closures were originally scheduled to begin on April 29, running from 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. until mid-June.

The MTO said they'll now begin when "conditions improve."

The closures are due to ongoing highway construction work.