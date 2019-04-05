Skip to Main Content
Partial closures of Highway 61 between Broadway and Neebing Avenues postponed: MTO
Planned partial closures of Highway 61 between Broadway Avenue and Neebing Avenue/Princess Street have been postponed due to weather, the Ministry of Transportation said Monday.
Ontario's Ministry of Transportation said nightly partial road closures of Highway 61 between Neebing Avenue and Broadway Avenue have been postponed due to weather. The closures were originally scheduled to begin April 29. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

The closures were originally scheduled to begin on April 29, running from 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. until mid-June.

The MTO said they'll now begin when "conditions improve."

The closures are due to ongoing highway construction work.

