Thunder Bay, Ont., police arrest man less than three hours after he was released

A 23-year-old man is back in custody, after being found breaching his parole conditions less than three hours after being released from the Thunder Bay District Jail.

The accused, who's from Ottawa, was one of four people arrested in Thunder Bay on Jan. 1, 2017, after police investigations led to the search of two cars and a residence in the city.

During the searches, police seized a number of firearms, as well as drugs and cash. The accused was charged with eight firearms offences, police said at the time, and has been in custody since.

Police said the man was released from the Thunder Bay District Jail just before 2 p.m. Thursday. Members of the police intelligence unit then saw the man at a restaurant on Memorial Avenue just before 4 p.m.

The man was observed meeting with known criminals, a breach of his parole conditions.

The man was arrested, and returned to custody, police said.