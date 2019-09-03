Parking violation in Thunder Bay, Ont., leads to theft, drug charges

A 44-year-old Thunder Bay woman is facing charges after a parking violation reportedly led to police finding crack cocaine in her possession.

Police said an officer spotted a vehicle parked beside a "no parking" sign on Pearl Street just before 4 p.m. Sunday. As the officer was preparing to write a ticket for that infraction, he learned the registered owner of the vehicle was suspended.

Before the ticket could be completed, police said someone entered the vehicle and began to drive away. The officer pulled the vehicle over in order to give the driver the ticket and verify they were driving with a valid licence, and learned the woman driving the car wasn't the registered owner.

Stolen car

However, during the conversation, the woman struggled to remember the name of the vehicle's owner, and the officer noticed signs of possible impairment, police said, adding that the driver would not provide the officer with her licence. Further investigation revealed the car she was driving had been reported stolen a few minutes prior, and the woman was also a suspended driver.

The woman was arrested and taken into custody. Police said she subsequently failed a roadside sobriety test and was taken to police headquarters where a quantity of suspected crack cocaine was found in her possession.

The woman has been charged with impaired driving, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of cocaine, and obstructing police.

She was released from custody pending a future court appearance.