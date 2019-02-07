Thunder Bay City Council okays parking upgrades

Thunder Bay City Council has voted to let residents feed the meter with their smartphones.

Councillors on Monday approved upgrades to the city's parking system.

Among the changes is the adoption of a new smartphone app for parking, as well as tools to make enforcement easier, said Jonathan Paske, supervisor of the city's parking authority.

Paske said the app is simple to use and relies on GPS.

"You just enter in your license plate and your payment information," he said. "You go downtown, you punch in how much time you want to pay for and the way you go. So no more putting coins in meters if you don't want to."

And since the app doesn't require new parking meters to use, those who prefer to use coins or the city's parking card will still have the option, Paske said.

Those who do want to switch to the app can link their credit cards or pre-load a virtual wallet, he said.

Parking officers will also be switching to smartphones for enforcement purposes, instead of the handheld units with printers that are currently used, Paske said.

"They'll have the same type of software on that phone that links up with the mobile payment app," Paske said. "The officers will be able to see which license plates have paid, or which haven't, and then they can issue a ticket as required."

"These will work throughout the city," he said. "So, not just for parking meter infractions, but for all of our infractions. So it'll be a bit of an upgrade for the officers."

And finally, those who do find themselves with a ticket will soon be able to pay it online, Paske said. That option, along with the new smartphone apps, are expected to be available this fall.

The city will be paying $15,000 a year for the system, and users will also be required to pay a convenience fee if they make use of the app, or online ticket payments, Paske said.

"There's a 15-cent convenience fee that'll be added to their parking payment," he said. "And same thing with the online payment — there's a $3.50 convenience fee to pay that ticket online."