Man armed with hatchet arrested after parking lot altercation

A 22-year-old man wielding a hatchet faces multiple charges after a disturbance in a Thunder Bay shopping centre parking lot.

Thunder Bay police said officers were called to the County Fair Mall parking lot on Dawson Road Wednesday evening after receiving reports of a confrontation involving a man with a weapon.

Police said the three people were involved in an altercation inside the Walmart store, leading to the accused demanding one of the victims' backpack. The other victim allegedly sustained a minor injury from the suspect, who police said was armed with a hatchet.

The suspect fled with the backpack before responding officers arrived, but was found in a parking lot across the street. He was arrested, but initially provided an incorrect name.

Charges against the accused include assault with a weapon, robbery, obstructing a peace officer, failure to comply with a sentencing order and two counts of breaching probation. He remains in custody with a future court appearance date.