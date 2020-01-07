Environmental assessment for Parkdale second access included in proposed Thunder Bay budget

The proposed 2020 Thunder Bay budget could put residents in the Parkdale subdivision one step closer to having a long-awaited new road.

The proposed city budget includes $250,000 allocated to conduct an environmental assessment for a second access to the subdivision.

"All options are on the table," city project engineer Aaron Ward said. "North to (Highway 11/17), east to the (Thunder Bay Expressway) or over the highway, south to Arthur (Street) or west to Vanguard (Avenue)."

The subdivision can only be accessed off Arthur Street, onto Parkdale Boulevard and across a bridge over the Neebing River. There is an emergency access road that connects to Highway 11/17 but it's blocked by a locked gate and vehicles are prohibited from using the road unless an emergency has been declared.

'Significant issue'

Coun. Cody Fraser, who represents the Neebing ward that encompasses the neighbourhood, said the area's residents have grown frustrated with traffic congestion.

"People are starting to feel the pinch with continued development in the area," Fraser said.

"There are some multi-unit residential complexes going up, which will increase traffic. It's a significant issue for everybody in Parkdale."

Ward said traffic volume is a factor but isn't enough to directly require a second access.

"It was several hundred more units within Parkdale beyond Stage 6 before the traffic volume might dictate a second access being needed," Ward said.

The Ministry of Transportation has been undergoing planning studies looking to revamping a section of the Thunder Bay Expressway between the intersections at Arthur and Balsam streets.

Ward said it's timely for the city to do its own planning for there to be a possibility of connecting to the highway.

"We worked with them on that as well so their highway interchange option at Highway 11/17 and the Expressway wouldn't exclude the options of having a Parkdale second connection, but in order for them to possibly consider having that Parkdale second access at that location they need us to have an (environmental assessment) supporting it going there as well," Ward said.

Another factor that could impact potential routes is the William Bog, a designated provincially significant wetland area that is north and west of the subdivision. Plans for expansion within the subdivison have been limited by the wetland.

While the city's three-year capital projections don't forecast any physical work on a second access, Fraser said the inclusion of the environmental assessment in the 2020 budget would be beneficial.

"At least with an (environmental assessment) process, we can have clarity as to the next steps forward," Fraser said. "The province will have to be a partner in anything we proceed with, especially if we're attaching to a provincial highway."

The budget has yet to be approved by city council. Council will meet throughout the month to review the proposed spending plan.