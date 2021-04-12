Paramedics in Thunder Bay, Ont., ratify tentative agreement

Paramedics in the City of Thunder Bay have ratified a tentative new contract, with 97.5 per cent of employees who cast a ballot agreeing to the new deal.

The ratification vote took place Sunday evening. The agreement still needs to be ratified by the city before going into effect, said Rob Moquin, unit chair of Unifor 39-11, which represents the paramedics.

Moquin said he was confident the tentative agreement, which was reached Saturday, would be ratified by the paramedics.

"I think what it speaks to, is the members have a lot of faith in the bargaining committee, and they knew that the contract they were bringing back to the membership was going to be the best contract they could bring back," he said. "It just shows how tight knit this group is."

The new agreement is for a four-year term, but would be retroactive to March 2020, which is when the previous contract expired. The union and city had planned to start negotiations in spring 2020, but talks were delayed to December by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moquin said wages were a contentious issue during the last round of talks.

"There was a lot of language that was introduced this time," he said. "There were a lot of a lot of things that I think the employer really wanted, and a lot of things that we really wanted. And in bargaining, no one ever gets everything they want."

"Moving forward with this contract, I really feel that both parties are satisfied that it's a contract that [is] both respectful for the paramedics, but at the same time," Moquin said, "it's a contract that the paramedics are happy with, because it shows that the corporation is respecting what paramedics are doing."

Unifor 39-11 represents 108 Superior North EMS (SNEMS) paramedics who work in the City of Thunder Bay; SNEMS paramedics who work elsewhere in the region don't fall under the new agreement.