Pap-A-Palooza is back, April campaign aims to boost cervical cancer screening rates

Pap-A-Palooza is back and organizers of the fourth annual cervical cancer screening campaign in northwestern Ontario hope to complete at least 400 Pap tests during the fourth annual project.

The rate for cervical cancer screening in the northwest is about 60 per cent, which is below the provincial average of 65, said Dr. Naana Jumah, an obstetrician/gynecologist in Thunder Bay and the colonoscopy and cervical cancer screening lead for Cancer Care Ontario for the Northwest Local Health Integration Network.

The goal of the blitz, which continues until April 30, is to boost the screening rate closer to 80 per cent.

Pap tests help prevent cervical cancer

The screening looks for pre-cancerous changes which are "completely treatable and can prevent you from getting a cancer in the first place," she said.

The screening looks for pre-cancerous changes which are "completely treatable and can prevent you from getting a cancer in the first place," she said.

Dr. Naana Jumah, an obstetrician/gynecologist in Thunder Bay, Ont., says Pap tests can save lives because they identify pre-cancerous cells on the cervix. This condition can be treated and prevent cancer from developing. (Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre)

Each year about 160 women in Ontario will die from cervical cancer, while 750 women will be diagnosed with the disease, which is almost completely preventable through screening.

"They're all caused by Human Papilloma Virus, which is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections. Basically we all get it, if you've ever had sexual contact and over time it can cause changes on the cervix which cause cervical cancer."

Pap test part of 'healthy lifestyle'

The Pap-a-palooza campaign encourages anyone with a cervix, who is sexually active and between the ages of 21 and 69 to get the test done every three years.

"It is uncomfortable for a few minutes, but it's all part of living well, and having a healthy lifestyle and so it's something that's really important for women to do or themselves and also so that they can be around to look after their loved ones going forward," said Dr. Jumah.

But "most cervical cancers are found in women who have never been screened or have been screened less often than recommended by Ontario's cervical screening guidelines."

Clinics extend hours, screening bus visits communities

She said clinics in the region are extending their hours, and providing walk-in appointments. As well, the cancer screening bus planned stops in Wabigoon and Wabseemoong First Nations. Added incentives included gift bags from participating clinics and two grand prizes of $100 Best Buy gift cards.

The Pap-A-Palooza Hotline is (807)684-7787. www.cancercareontario.ca/ccaw