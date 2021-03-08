The next phase of pandemic response begins in remote First Nations in northern Ontario

As the monumental task to vaccinate Canadians against COVID-19 creeps forward, the Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority (SLFNHA) is looking ahead to the next phase of pandemic response for isolated First Nations in northern Ontario.

That means ensuring vaccines are available for those who missed an earlier opportunity, continuing public education campaigns about the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines, and maintaining public health guidelines, according to the incident commander for SLFNHA's COVID-19 response team.

"We are not out of the woods until we see vaccine coverage rates around this region increase," Dr. Lloyd Douglas said.

The majority of the First Nations served by the health authority were part of the recently completed Operation Remote Immunity, a provincial effort to provide both doses of the Moderna vaccine to 31 isolated First Nations in northern Ontario.

The average uptake rate for the First Nations where vaccines have been administered is about 70 per cent of the eligible population, Dr. Douglas noted, although some communities had a vaccination rate above 90 per cent.

A steady supply of vaccines still needed in the north

Even though Operation Remote Immunity has winded down, the health authority is working on what they call a "steady state program" to ensure anyone in a remote First Nation that wants a vaccine can get one if they haven't already received both doses.

"In each vial you can get about 10 to 11 doses, so once you have [that number of] individuals in the community, then we are going to transport a vial of the vaccine to the community where nurses will administer that vaccine," said Dr. Douglas.

That could include people who were out of the First Nation while vaccination clinics were happening, some that were initially hesitant to get the shot, and others that recently became eligible when they turned 18.

Dr. Lloyd Douglas is the public health physician and incident commander for the Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority COVID-19 response team. (Source: Northern Ontario School of Medicine)

Dr. Douglas says this "steady state program" is going to be important in the next phase of the pandemic response because there is a large under-18 population in the northern First Nations and because there are some communities where vaccination uptake was quite low.

One First Nation had a vaccination rate of 18 per cent, although the public health physician added that since the end of Operation Remote Immunity, "communities with low coverage rates, their numbers are going up slightly."

Meanwhile, Indigenous Services Canada wrote in an email to CBC they were continuing to support the vaccination efforts by supporting public education efforts, as well as recruiting additional healthcare providers and training community health nurses so they are certified to provide vaccinations.

Public health, isolation guidelines to stay in place

The spread of variants during this third wave of COVID-19, low vaccination uptake in some communities, and a number of recent outbreaks in remote First Nations have the COVID-19 response team incident commander encouraging leaders in the region to maintain strict restrictions.

That means trips should be for essential medical services only, assessing and isolating people when they land in a First Nation.

"The vaccine is only one tool in the toolbox in the response against this pandemic," said Dr. Douglas.

"We continue to remain vigilant because that's the only way we're going to have victory with regards to this battle that we're in."

Listen to the full interview with Dr. Lloyd Douglas on CBC's Superior Morning here: