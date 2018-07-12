Extra pandemic pay for Ontario healthcare workers should start flowing in early June, says Thunder Bay MPP

Many healthcare frontline workers who were promised extra pandemic pay by the Ontario government should start seeing their cheques arrive in early June.

During Tuesday's question period at Queen's Park, the NDP MPP for Thunder Bay-Atikokan, Judith Monteith-Farrell, asked Premier Doug Ford why people who were promised the $4-an-hour increase in April have yet to see any of that money.

"People that are dealing with COVID patients directly and those folks, when they're exposed in that way, often have costs that they incur like delivery of food, other accommodations in some cases, increased childcare if they're working long hours," she said.

As well, she has heard from many healthcare workers who are also concerned about the disparity between who is and isn't eligible for the extra funds.

"The radiologists, they were left out but also people that work with blood samples and lab technologists were overlooked. I used a quote from Jean Bartkowiak from Thunder Bay Health Sciences Centre who actually wrote the premier that this is problematic, that we have people that are working side by side and one is going to be getting the pandemic pay and the other one isn't," said Monteith-Farrell.

Government leaders told Monteith-Farrell the delay in the payments was because of the bureaucracy around transferring the money to so many different agencies and organizations, and that people should start getting the extra cash soon.

"I'm hopeful that the money will flow next week and that they will see it on their paycheques."

She said the extra funds are expected to be retroactive to the announcement date of April 12.