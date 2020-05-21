Missing your fitness class during COVID-19? It's more than a physical attraction

Governments need to "bend over backwards" to ensure people can take part in group physical fitness to cope with the mental health toll of the pandemic, says the director of Lakehead University's school of kinesiology in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The city is currently surveying users of its 55 Plus Centres, about their level of comfort in returning to the community centres for older adults. Discussions are also underway about how to safely reopen the Canada Games Complex, with its accessible pool and fitness facilities. All have been closed since March, because of the pandemic.

"They really have to bend over backwards to make that happen," Ian Newhouse said in an interview with CBC News. "Social isolation is a real problem with COVID-19, especially in older adults. You have to weigh the risks with the benefits of mental and physical health" gained through community fitness programs.

Exercise improves attitudes

Research shows physical exercise is good for concentration, for decreasing fatigue and reducing depression, said Tracey Larocque, an adjunct professor in Lakehead's school of kinesiology.

"It allows people to cope better, it improves our attitude and affects our personalities," she said. "It's important to build our body energy up."

There's no scientific research results yet about how being physically fit might affect your ability to fight off or recover from COVID-19, but Larocque said there is proof that regular exercise can help you ward off other illnesses.

Larocque said she's seen how exercising with a group helps motivate people to continue and to make social bonds through the shared activity.

Still, she decided to suspend the WE-Can program, a fitness group for cancer survivors that was run at the Canada Games Complex, because of the risk to participants of catching the virus.

Risks of group exercise indoors

"You can be as safe as you want, and our case numbers are low in Thunder Bay, but the virus is still out there," she said. "It's hard to wear a mask while you exercise."

Supervised fitness classes like WE-Can, cardio rehabilitation and pain management programs are hard to replace online, said Andrew Koscielniak, a registered kinesiologist in Thunder Bay.

Koscielniak said people might not feel safe exercising at home alone and virtual instructors worry about falls or injuries they can't see through a screen.

People have also lost "low barrier" activities in the community such as walking at the mall or arenas that keep many people healthy during the winter months and Koscielniak said he's concerned that people will simply stop exercising.

"That's going to impact physical health and emotional and mental health as there are more and more barriers to safe exercise opportunities," Koscielniak said.

More than one solution

He said the city's approach to surveying people about what services they feel comfortable using at the 55 Plus centres is a good one. He also advocates "thinking outside the box" to come up with new solutions using technology.

"There's not going to be one answer," he said.

Back at Lakehead University, Newhouse said new research this year will compare the fitness gains and losses during the pandemic.

"With people isolated in their houses, you could see how it might really hold back exercise routines," he said. "But then with people working from home and their days are more flexible, they might be fitting more exercise in, going for a walk or a run" when they would otherwise be commuting to work.

Meanwhile, Larocque said there are ways you can get some of the benefits of group fitness at home. For example, regular video calls with a friend while you do an online fitness class together could help keep you motivated, she said.

"Do something together, even if it's just a phone call, get a routine and get comfortable with it," she said.