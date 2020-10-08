Marina Park overpass repairs delayed

The pedestrian overpass at Thunder Bay's Marina Park will likely remain out of commission until next spring, the city said.

The overpass was taken down earlier this year to allow for repairs and refurbishment.

However, project engineer Mike Vogrig said the work revealed some extra damage to the structure.

"We do ... ultrasonic testing on the steel, which kind of gauges the thickness," Vogrig said. "We were able to do that over all the structure in the last couple of years, but there are just some areas you can't access."

It was in those inaccessible areas that deterioration was discovered once the overpass was taken apart, Vogrig said.

Now, repairs will need to be done, and will likely take another month, at least. After that, a new coating will need to be applied to the steel, Vogrig said. But that part of the process may not be able to be completed until next spring.

"The coating process, though, it's temperature-sensitive," Vogrig said.

The coating, he said, has to cure over a period of time, and it can't be done if temperatures are falling below about five degrees.

It will likely be too cold to apply the new coating by the time the extra repairs are completed, Vogrig said.

"We're going to have to leave the structure down over the course of the winter, and then set back up in the spring and re-coat it then," he said.

The project was initially expected to be complete by the end of October.

And while the city budgeted about $1.3 million for the work, the delay means that won't be the final total.

"We're kind of working out what all those costs are going to be," Vogrig said. "But we likely will be over-budget for this project."