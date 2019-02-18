Two charged in Thunder Bay, Ont., overpass assault

Two people are in custody following an assault on Thunder Bay, Ont.'s north side this weekend that left a man with "significant facial injuries."

Police said two officers were travelling southbound along Water Street at about 3 p.m. Saturday when they saw what they believed to be an assault taking place inside the Water Street pedestrian overpass.

When the officers arrived on scene, they found two women assaulting a male victim.

With help from a passerby, the officers intervened, and placed the women under arrest following a brief struggle.

In addition to the facial injuries suffered by the victim, police said he had also been rendered unconscious in the assault.

The two women, aged 24 and 28, both face charges of assault and obstructing police.

They appeared in court Sunday morning, and were remanded into custody.