Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

No injuries reported following overnight rescue operation in Thunder Bay's north downtown

Thunder Bay police said the incident began around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening on Cumberland Street South following a call reporting a disturbance involving a person in crisis related to mental health concerns.

Emergency responders were called to disturbance involving individual in mental health crisis

CBC News ·
Thunder Bay police, along with paramedics and firefighters, were involved in a rescue operation for an individual who was reportedly experiencing a crisis related to mental health concerns. (Christina Jung/CBC)

Emergency responders in Thunder Bay concluded a nearly seven-hour rescue operation in the city's north downtown core.

Thunder Bay police said the incident began around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening on Cumberland Street South following a call reporting a disturbance involving a person in crisis related to mental health concerns.

Firefighters and paramedics, along with police officers, all responded to the call.

Police said a scene was established, which led to some disruptions of vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the area.

The operation concluded around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The individual who was the subject of the crisis was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

Police said no injuries were reported.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now