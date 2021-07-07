No injuries reported following overnight rescue operation in Thunder Bay's north downtown

Emergency responders in Thunder Bay concluded a nearly seven-hour rescue operation in the city's north downtown core.

Thunder Bay police said the incident began around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening on Cumberland Street South following a call reporting a disturbance involving a person in crisis related to mental health concerns.

Firefighters and paramedics, along with police officers, all responded to the call.

Police said a scene was established, which led to some disruptions of vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the area.

The operation concluded around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The individual who was the subject of the crisis was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

Police said no injuries were reported.