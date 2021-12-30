Over 150 new COVID-19 cases across northwestern Ontario, bulk of cases in Thunder Bay district

COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in northwestern Ontario, with over 150 news ones reported Thursday between the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU).

The TBDHU reported 102 new cases, most of them in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas. Only two cases were reported in district communities outside the city.

The health unit said Thursday the daily case count is the highest it's seen through the entire pandemic, calling it a "dubious distinction" in a message posted to social media.

"Safe to say, Omicron has hit the District of Thunder Bay hard. Most unfortunately, perhaps, is that this may just be the tip of the iceberg. This new variant is highly infectious and needs much less time to spread than those that have come before it," reads the post to the TBDHU Facebook page, which also reminds residents of its shifted case management strategies.

According to the health unit, the total active case count in the district rose to 312. Four cases were also reported as resolved with no changes to the number of hospitalizations. However, as of Wednesday, four people remain in hospital with the virus.

Ontario reports highest cases since pandemic's start

The health unit also reported one new death associated with the virus. To date, 70 people have died within the Thunder Bay district.

Across the province, Ontario reported a pandemic high of 13,807 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, is set to hold a 3 p.m. ET news conference after the province said recently it would make changes to COVID-19 case and contact management protocols and testing guidance.

Dr. Kit Young Hoon of the Northwestern Health Unit told regional media Wednesday she expects the pandemic response to shift gears over the next few weeks and months, especially as the Omicron variant becomes more prevalent.

"So using the same strategies and the same approach as we did last time would just leave us in a situation of chaos. It is necessary to be realistic with this new variant and therefore to make strategic decisions and approaches … that best allows us to minimize and reduce hospitalisations and deaths from variants," she said.

Young Hoon said she will look to the province for guidance when it comes to case and contact management, and information on whether schools will remain open for in-person learning in the coming weeks.

Young Hoon said her belief is keeping schools open would be best for the northwest and youth especially.

"It's about thinking about the benefits and the negative consequences that come with any policy, and trying to weigh between the various policy scenarios or options that are out there."

Young Hoon urged residents in the northwest to limit gatherings as much as possible and try to stay within one social bubble. She also recommended Wednesday that food and drink no longer be consumed during sporting events to limit the risk of spread as a result of unmasking.

On Thursday, the health unit also reported new cases in six of their eight health hubs:

3 new positive cases in the Atikokan Health Hub area.

3 new positive cases in the Dryden Health Hub area.

6 new positive cases in the Fort Frances Health Hub area.

27 new cases in the Kenora Health Hub area.

7 new cases in the Red Lake Health Hub area.

13 new cases in the Sioux Lookout Health Hub area.

As of Thursday, the NWHU reported 259 active cases in the region, with the bulk of them in the Kenora health hub, which has 96 active cases. The second health hub with the highest case count is Dryden with 55 active ones.