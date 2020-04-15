Northern Ontario outfitters get marketing help via virtual meet and greets with potential clients

A southern Ontario man is trying to help tourist outfitters in the northern part of the province by hosting a weekly virtual "meet and greet" via Zoom.

"Frankly I have time on my hands, and I want to help,' Scott Mills, of Kitchener, Ont., said. "And I thought this would be the way to do it."

Mills, said he got the idea when the Toronto Sportsmen's Show was cancelled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mills said he does two to three fly-in fishing trips in northwestern Ontario every year, and has got to know several of the outfitters on a personal basis .

Outfitters rely on outdoor shows to meet new customers and talk about what they offer to potential clients, so the cancellation of most shows this spring was a big blow, he said.

'Outfitters didn't get to meet customers'

"It got started with me thinking, 'Boy, the Toronto Sportsmen's Show was cancelled and how many people didn't get to meet an outfitter, and how many outfitters didn't get a chance to meet customers?" said Mills. "I was thinking ' how do we help them?'' Because really they only have a couple of ways they attract customers, and build relationships, and that got pulled out from underneath them."

Mills said with outfitters already facing an uncertain season, he wanted to help them find potential clients in whatever way he could. He started thinking about video conferencing, and the possibilities of having some kind of online meeting where outfitters could answer questions and talk about what they offer.

"The idea of video conferencing has been thrust upon society, and it has been a rapid change for society as a whole," he said. " I've done video conferencing for past work, but now people are doing it for book clubs, for family meet ups...it's the norm now...so is this the way for lodge owners to pivot?"

Nakina outfitter is first to go online April 15

Mills said he has six Ontario outfitters lined up for the weekly online sessions, the first being an outfitter from Nakina on April 15.

He said most of the outfitters he contacted expressed interest in doing it, although a couple declined saying they were not comfortable with going on camera or they didn't think they needed extra exposure.

Scott Mills, of Uxbridge, Ont., is helped outfitters from across the province reach clients by helping them set-up virtual meet and greet events online through apps like Zoom. (Canadian Fisherman/Facebook)

Mills said people can sign up for the sessions via the Canadian Fisherman Facebook page .

He hopes that a lot of people will take part, but he is not sure what to expect. He just wants to help some businesses in the outfitting industry get through a rough time.