City of Thunder Bay to remove nets, prohibit pick-up games at outdoor rinks

The City of Thunder Bay is making a number of changes at its outdoor rinks during the provincial stay-at-home order.

City officials said, effective Thursday, hockey nets are not allowed and will be removed from all rinks. As well, no games will be allowed with sticks and pucks only allowed for use by individuals or members of the same family.

The city said signage will be posted, with limits of 25 people for boarded rinks.

"With so many activities cancelled due to Ontario's current lockdown, we've seen a large increase in the use of outdoor rinks," said Cory Halvorsen, the city's manager of parks and open spaces, in a statement.

"These enhanced rules are in place so that rinks can operate in compliance with the restrictions, and to keep everyone safe as they enjoy outdoor skating."

City officials said outdoor rinks and skating ponds, including those that would normally be unsupervised, will be monitored for compliance.

Masks or face coverings are recommended on the outdoor rinks as well as other city parks when physical distancing is a challenge to maintain, officials added.