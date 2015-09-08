City of Thunder Bay's skating rinks closed for season

It looks like it might be time to put away your skates this week, as officials with the City of Thunder Bay have announced the closure of the city's outdoor skating rinks "due to seasonal effect," with the exception of the Prince Arthur's Landing rink.

"It was a great season for outdoor skating," manager of parks and open spaces, Cory Halvorsen stated in a written release on Thursday.

The skating rink at Prince Arthur's Landing will remain open until Sunday, March 17, if weather conditions remain favourable.

"Outdoor skating is an excellent way to stay active in the winter months, and I hope residents were able to get out and enjoy Thunder Bay's many outdoor skating rinks. We look forward to another great outdoor skating season next winter," Halvorsen said.