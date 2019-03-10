Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay, Ont., winds down outdoor rink operations for the season

With spring around the corner, the City of Thunder Bay has announced it will soon begin winding its outdoor rink operations down for the season.

Supervision ending March 16, but rinks will remain open as long as weather permits, city said

Thunder Bay's outdoor rinks will no longer be supervised as of March 16. They will remain open to skaters as long as weather permits. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Outdoor rinks will remain supervised though March break. However, supervision will end, and all changing areas at the rinks will close, on March 16.

The rinks will remain open after that, however, with ice maintenance continuing during weekdays for as long as weather permits.

The city said signs will be posted when the rinks are officially closed for the season.

