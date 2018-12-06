Mayor to ask city council to reconsider Thunder Bay outdoor rink restrictions

Thunder Bay mayor Bill Mauro wants city council to reconsider new restrictions for outdoor rinks.

The city announced last week that it would be removing hockey nets from the rinks, though sticks or pucks could be used by individuals or members of the same family.

The city, which has prohibited organized games or practices on the outdoor rinks since the province announced its stay-at-home order, also said that shinny or scrub games are not allowed.

"The link is being made that the nets are leading to organized games and organized games are not allowed," Mauro said.

"But I think we could have, as a first step, put in place something to try and just allow for some broader use of the rinks, including the nets, by dealing with the enforcement of the rules."

Mauro said he is expecting council will receive additional information prior to making a decision on Monday night.

The mayor said no matter what council decides about the nets, people need to follow the restrictions like the 25-person capacity limit for boarded rinks that are in place.

"If they're not paying attention to the rules, you might find yourselves without the rinks completely, never mind just without the nets," Mauro said.

Mauro said he recognized that the current winter lockdown is difficult for many people, with outdoor recreation opportunities particularly important.

"I think it was much easier for people to deal with a spring or summer lockdown than a winter lockdown. You see the frustration with people with ski hills," Mauro said. "People are feeling very restricted with the opportunities they have during the lockdown."