Opening of Thunder Bay outdoor rinks delayed due to warm weather

The opening of Thunder Bay's outdoor rinks has been delayed due to warm weather, the city said Friday.

The city said earlier this month the rinks were expected to be open by December 15.

However, due to recent warm temperatures, opening day has been pushed back.

The city said the rinks need another two or three days of cold weather before they're usable.

Thunder Bay has had a run of above-zero temperatures this week, and Environment Canada is forecasting a high of about 5 C on Saturday, and 0 on Sunday.

The skating rink at the waterfront remains open, as the rink's ice making plant allows it to be used in warmer temperatures.